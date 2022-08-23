Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived punter Sterling Hofrichter, linebacker Deandre Johnson and safety Sheldrick Redwine. The team also placed cornerback Mackensie Alexander and fullback John Lovett on injured reserve.

Alexander was signed by the Dolphins on Aug. 15, 2022. He's played six NFL seasons, spending five with Minnesota (2016-19, 2021) and one with Cincinnati (2020). Alexander has appeared in 84 career games with 25 starts, recording 197 tackles (144 solo), 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, 32 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He's also played in two playoff games. Alexander originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (54th overall) by Minnesota in the 2016 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Clemson. An Immokalee, Florida native, he attended Immokalee High School.

Hofrichter joined the Dolphins as a free agent signing on Aug. 5, 2022. He was a seventh-round pick (228th overall) by Atlanta in the 2020 NFL Draft and played in all 16 games for the Falcons his rookie season, totaling 56 punts for 2,381 yards (42.5 avg.) with 17 inside the 20. In 2021, Hofrichter spent part of the season on Tampa Bay's practice squad and appeared in two games for the Buccaneers. He played collegiately at Syracuse.

Johnson signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022. He played in all 12 games with 10 starts as a graduate transfer for the University of Miami in 2021, totaling 26 tackles (14 solo), 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Johnson spent the previous four seasons (2017-20) at Tennessee, where he appeared in 41 contests. He is a Miami native and won a state championship at Miami Southridge High School in 2016.

Lovett signed with the Dolphins on Feb. 18, 2022. He played eight games for Green Bay in 2020, totaling three carries for six yards (2.0 avg.). He also totaled four special teams tackles (three solo). Lovett originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on May 4, 2019. He primarily played quarterback at Princeton, where he was the school's first two-time first-team All-American since 1964.