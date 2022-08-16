Presented by

Dolphins make roster moves

Aug 16, 2022 at 09:30 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived offensive lineman Cole Banwart, wide receiver DeVonte Dedmon and defensive lineman Jordan Williams. The team also waived/injured cornerback Tino Ellis and placed tight end Adam Shaheen on injured reserve.

Banwart was signed by the Dolphins on May 14, 2022. He had three stops during the 2021 season, spending time on the practice squads of the N.Y. Giants and Minnesota and training camp with Tennessee. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Tennessee on May 14, 2021 after playing collegiately at Iowa.

Dedmon joined the Dolphins on Jan. 27, 2022 after spending two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League. He was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2021 after leading the league in several return statistics. Dedmon was a four-year letterman at William & Mary.

Ellis was signed by the Dolphins on July 27, 2022. He also spent time on Miami's practice squad in 2020 and 2021. In the spring of 2022, Ellis played for the USFL's Michigan Panthers, appearing in nine games and recording 35 tackles (26 solo) and one interception. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on April 29, 2020 following a collegiate career at Maryland.

Shaheen joined the Dolphins after a trade from Chicago on July 26, 2020. He played in 28 games with 12 starts for Miami over the past two seasons (2020-21), totaling 24 receptions for 260 yards (10.8 avg.) and three touchdowns. Shaheen originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (45th overall) by Chicago in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Ashland.

Williams was signed by Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022. He played his senior season at Virginia Tech, where he appeared in 12 games with seven starts. Prior to that, Williams played at Clemson, where he helped the Tigers win the CFP National Championship at the end of his redshirt freshman season (2018).

