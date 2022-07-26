Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. and released wide receiver Cody Core with a non-football injury.
Sanu Sr. (pronounced suh-NOO) enters his 11th NFL season after spending the 2021 season with San Francisco. He has played for Cincinnati (2012-15), Atlanta (2016-19), New England (2019), Detroit (2020) in addition to two stints with the 49ers (2020-21). Sanu has played in 136 career games with 96 starts, totaling 435 career receptions for 4,871 yards (11.2 avg.) and 27 touchdowns. He's also appeared in nine playoff games and helped Atlanta win the NFC Championship in 2016. Sanu was originally a third-round pick (83rd overall) by Cincinnati in the 2012 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at Rutgers.
Core signed to the Dolphins' practice squad on Nov. 29, 2021 and spent five games there. He was originally a sixth-round pick (199th overall) by Cincinnati in the 2016 NFL Draft and played three seasons (2016-18) with the Bengals before he was claimed off waivers by the N.Y. Giants in 2019. Core has played in 51 career games with seven starts, totaling 33 receptions for 388 yards (11.8 avg.) and one touchdown. He played collegiately at Mississippi.
