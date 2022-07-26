Presented by

Dolphins make roster moves

Jul 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. and released wide receiver Cody Core with a non-football injury.

Sanu Sr. (pronounced suh-NOO) enters his 11th NFL season after spending the 2021 season with San Francisco. He has played for Cincinnati (2012-15), Atlanta (2016-19), New England (2019), Detroit (2020) in addition to two stints with the 49ers (2020-21). Sanu has played in 136 career games with 96 starts, totaling 435 career receptions for 4,871 yards (11.2 avg.) and 27 touchdowns. He's also appeared in nine playoff games and helped Atlanta win the NFC Championship in 2016. Sanu was originally a third-round pick (83rd overall) by Cincinnati in the 2012 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at Rutgers.

Core signed to the Dolphins' practice squad on Nov. 29, 2021 and spent five games there. He was originally a sixth-round pick (199th overall) by Cincinnati in the 2016 NFL Draft and played three seasons (2016-18) with the Bengals before he was claimed off waivers by the N.Y. Giants in 2019. Core has played in 51 career games with seven starts, totaling 33 receptions for 388 yards (11.8 avg.) and one touchdown. He played collegiately at Mississippi.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Mohamed Sanu Sr.WR6-22108/22/8911Rutgers ’12South Brunswick, N.J.FA, ‘22

Related Content

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive back Elijah Campbell on the active/non-football injury list and cornerback Byron Jones on the active/physically unable to perform list.

news

Roster Move: Dolphins sign Ezukanma

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins make transactions

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Porter Gustin and waived cornerback Javaris Davis and released defensive end Daeshon Hall.

news

Roster Move: Dolphins sign Tindall

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed their third-round pick, linebacker Channing Tindall.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign LB Melvin Ingram III and waived QB Chris Streveler

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Melvin Ingram III as an unrestricted free agent from Kansas City and waived quarterback Chris Streveler.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Waive/Failed Physical OL Clary, Sign OL Banwart

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived/failed physical offensive lineman Ty Clary and signed offensive lineman Cole Banwart.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign 14 undrafted college free agents

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed 14 undrafted college free agents.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign 2 draft picks

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed two of their 2022 draft picks: outside linebacker Cameron Goode and quarterback Skylar Thompson.

news

Roster Move: Dolphins sign Michel

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Sony Michel.

news

Roster Move: Dolphins re-sign Jones

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed defensive tackle Benito Jones.

Advertising