Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. and released wide receiver Cody Core with a non-football injury.

Sanu Sr. (pronounced suh-NOO) enters his 11th NFL season after spending the 2021 season with San Francisco. He has played for Cincinnati (2012-15), Atlanta (2016-19), New England (2019), Detroit (2020) in addition to two stints with the 49ers (2020-21). Sanu has played in 136 career games with 96 starts, totaling 435 career receptions for 4,871 yards (11.2 avg.) and 27 touchdowns. He's also appeared in nine playoff games and helped Atlanta win the NFC Championship in 2016. Sanu was originally a third-round pick (83rd overall) by Cincinnati in the 2012 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at Rutgers.