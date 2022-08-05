Presented by

Dolphins make roster moves

Aug 05, 2022 at 10:15 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed punter Sterling Hofrichter and waived punter Tommy Heatherly.

Hofrichter (pronounced hoff-rick-tur) was a seventh-round pick (228th overall) by Atlanta in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in all 16 games for the Falcons his rookie season, totaling 56 punts for 2,381 yards (42.5 avg.) with 17 inside the 20. In 2021, Hofrichter spent part of the season on Tampa Bay's practice squad and appeared in two games for the Buccaneers. He played collegiately at Syracuse.

Heatherly signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent from FIU on May 13, 2022. He was a three-year letterman for the Panthers, playing in all 30 games from 2019-21. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors in 2021.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Sterling HofrichterP5-1019612/5/962Syracuse ‘20Valrico, Fla.FA, ‘22

