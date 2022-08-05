Dolphins make roster moves

Hofrichter (pronounced hoff-rick-tur) was a seventh-round pick (228th overall) by Atlanta in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in all 16 games for the Falcons his rookie season, totaling 56 punts for 2,381 yards (42.5 avg.) with 17 inside the 20. In 2021, Hofrichter spent part of the season on Tampa Bay's practice squad and appeared in two games for the Buccaneers. He played collegiately at Syracuse.