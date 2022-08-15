Presented by

Dolphins make roster moves

Aug 15, 2022 at 05:10 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Mackensie Alexander and defensive tackle Niles Scott. The team also placed cornerback Trill Williams on injured reserve.

Alexander is entering his seventh NFL season after spending five with Minnesota (2016-19, 2021) and one with Cincinnati (2020). He's played in 84 career games with 25 starts, recording 197 tackles (144 solo), 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, 32 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He's also played in two playoff games. Alexander originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (54th overall) by Minnesota in the 2016 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Clemson. An Immokalee, Florida native, he attended Immokalee High School.

Scott has played in six NFL games, all with Cincinnati during the 2018 season. He's recorded four tackles. Scott originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on April 30, 2018. He's spent time on the practice squads of San Francisco (2018), Denver (2018), Las Vegas (2020-21), Tennessee (2021), New England (2021) and Seattle (2021). Scott played collegiately at Frostburg State.

Williams was awarded off waivers to Miami on May 17, 2021. He played in one game for the Dolphins in 2021. Williams originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 11, 2021. He was a three-year letterman (2018-20) at Syracuse, where he played in 28 games with 15 starts.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Mackensie AlexanderCB5-1019211/12/937Clemson ’16Immokalee, Fla.FA, ‘22
Niles ScottDT6-23109/30/953Frostburg St. ’18Elkton, Md.FA, ‘22

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins make trade with Houston

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed punter Sterling Hofrichter and waived punter Tommy Heatherly.

news

Roster Move: Dolphins activate Campbell

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated defensive back Elijah Campbell off the non-football injury list.

news

Roster Move: Dolphins release Butler

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released/failed physical defensive lineman Adam Butler.

news

Roster Move: Dolphins sign Ellis

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Tino Ellis.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. and released wide receiver Cody Core with a non-football injury.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive back Elijah Campbell on the active/non-football injury list and cornerback Byron Jones on the active/physically unable to perform list.

news

Roster Move: Dolphins sign Ezukanma

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins make transactions

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Porter Gustin and waived cornerback Javaris Davis and released defensive end Daeshon Hall.

news

Roster Move: Dolphins sign Tindall

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed their third-round pick, linebacker Channing Tindall.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign LB Melvin Ingram III and waived QB Chris Streveler

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Melvin Ingram III as an unrestricted free agent from Kansas City and waived quarterback Chris Streveler.

Advertising