Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Mackensie Alexander and defensive tackle Niles Scott. The team also placed cornerback Trill Williams on injured reserve.

Alexander is entering his seventh NFL season after spending five with Minnesota (2016-19, 2021) and one with Cincinnati (2020). He's played in 84 career games with 25 starts, recording 197 tackles (144 solo), 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, 32 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He's also played in two playoff games. Alexander originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (54th overall) by Minnesota in the 2016 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Clemson. An Immokalee, Florida native, he attended Immokalee High School.

Scott has played in six NFL games, all with Cincinnati during the 2018 season. He's recorded four tackles. Scott originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on April 30, 2018. He's spent time on the practice squads of San Francisco (2018), Denver (2018), Las Vegas (2020-21), Tennessee (2021), New England (2021) and Seattle (2021). Scott played collegiately at Frostburg State.