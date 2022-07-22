Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive back Elijah Campbell on the active/non-football injury list and cornerback Byron Jones on the active/physically unable to perform list.
Campbell was awarded to Miami off waivers on Sept. 1, 2021 from the N.Y. Jets. He played in seven games with the Dolphins last year, totaling two special teams stops. He played in three games for the Jets in 2020. Campbell originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland on May 4, 2018. He's also made stops with the DC Defenders of the XFL and the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football. Campbell played collegiately at Northern Iowa.
Jones was signed by Miami as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas on March 21, 2020 and has started 30 games for the Dolphins over the past two seasons (2020-21). In his career, Jones has played in 109 games with 103 starts and totaled 421 tackles (326 solo), four interceptions, 57 passes defensed and five forced fumbles. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and Miami's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2020. Jones originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (27th overall) by Dallas in the 2015 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Connecticut.