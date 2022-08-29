Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released running back Sony Michel, offensive lineman Adam Pankey, wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. and defensive back Quincy Wilson. Additionally, the team waived offensive lineman Blaise Andries, defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr., running back Gerrid Doaks, cornerback Elijah Hamilton, defensive tackle Niles Scott and running back ZaQuandre White. The team also placed linebacker Calvin Munson on injured reserve and waived/injured linebacker Darius Hodge and defensive back D'Angelo Ross.

Andries signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022. He was a four-year starter (2018-21) at Minnesota, where he started all 46 career games. He started 21 contests at right guard, 11 at left guard, nine at right tackle and five at left tackle. As a senior in 2021, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors while starting nine games at right guard, three at left tackle and one at right tackle.

Carney joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022. He was a five-year letterman (2017-21) and three-year starter at Illinois, where he appeared in 55 games with 28 starts and recorded career totals of 115 tackles (52 solo), 16.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a graduate in 2021 and second-team All-Big Ten recognition as a senior in 2020. A Miami native, Carney helped Miami Central High School win a state title in 2015.

Doaks was a seventh-round pick (244th overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft and spent the 2021 campaign on the Dolphins' practice squad. He was a three-year letterman (2017, 2019-20) at Cincinnati, where he played in 30 career games with 12 starts and earned first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors as a senior in 2020.

Hamilton signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022. He played in 12 games at cornerback for Louisiana Tech as a graduate in 2021, where he recorded 23 tackles (13 solo) and one pass defensed. He spent the previous four seasons (2017-20) at Vanderbilt, where he appeared in 39 contests.

Hodge was awarded off waivers to Miami on Nov. 5, 2021 after playing four games with Cincinnati last season. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Bengals on May 14, 2021. Hodge was a three-year letterman (2018-20) and two-year starter at Marshall, where he earned first-team All-Conference USA honors as a junior in 2020.

Michel signed with Miami as a free agent on May 10, 2022. He has played in 55 NFL games with 35 starts over four seasons – three with New England (2018-20) and one with the L.A. Rams (2021). He's totaled 743 career carries for 3,137 yards (4.2 avg.) and 47 receptions for 386 yards (8.2 avg.) and two touchdowns. In 2021, Michel rushed for 845 yards and helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (31st overall) out of Georgia by New England in the 2018 NFL Draft. A Plantation, Florida native, Michel played high school football at American Heritage.

Munson has had two stints with the Dolphins. His first was when he signed with Miami on Dec. 17, 2019. He remained with the team until New England signed him off the Dolphins practice squad on Oct. 27, 2021. Munson returned to Miami after he was awarded off waivers to the team on Dec. 15, 2021. He's played in 42 career games with seven starts, totaling 71 tackles (45 solo), 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and 16 special teams stops (nine solo). Munson originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the N.Y. Giants on May 12, 2017 following a collegiate career at San Diego State.

Pankey was awarded off waivers to Miami on Dec. 10, 2019 and has played in six games with one start for the Dolphins since then. He's also spent time on Miami's practice squad. Pankey originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Green Bay on May 5, 2017 and appeared in two games for the Packers. He played collegiately at West Virginia.

Ross signed with the Dolphins on Jan. 25, 2022. He played in three games with one start for New England in 2021, totaling three tackles (two solo). He also played in New England's AFC Wild Card game. Ross spent the entire 2020 season on New England's practice squad and missed the 2019 season on injured reserve. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England on May 2, 2019 following a collegiate career at New Mexico.

Sanu signed with Miami on July 26, 2022. He spent the 2021 season with San Francisco and has played for Cincinnati (2012-15), Atlanta (2016-19), New England (2019), Detroit (2020) in addition to two stints with the 49ers (2020-21). Sanu has played in 136 career games with 96 starts, totaling 435 career receptions for 4,871 yards (11.2 avg.) and 27 touchdowns. He's also appeared in nine playoff games and helped Atlanta win the NFC Championship in 2016. Sanu was originally a third-round pick (83rd overall) by Cincinnati in the 2012 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at Rutgers.

Scott signed with the Dolphins on Aug. 15, 2022. He has played in six NFL games, all with Cincinnati during the 2018 season. He's recorded four tackles. Scott originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on April 30, 2018. He's spent time on the practice squads of San Francisco (2018), Denver (2018), Las Vegas (2020-21), Tennessee (2021), New England (2021) and Seattle (2021). Scott played collegiately at Frostburg State.

White signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022. He was a two-year letterman (2020-21) at South Carolina. He also spent one year (2019) at Iowa Western Community College and two seasons (2017-18) at Florida State. As a senior in 2021, White played in 12 games with six starts, totaling 88 carries for 583 yards (6.6 avg.) and two touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 202 yards (10.6 avg.) and three touchdowns.