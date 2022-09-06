Presented by

Dolphins sign 5 to practice squad

Sep 06, 2022 at 10:20 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, defensive end Big Kat Bryant, defensive tackle Christopher Hinton, tackle Kion Smith and cornerback Chris Steele to the practice squad. The team also released defensive tackle Niles Scott from the practice squad.

Bronson played in seven NFL games last year – six for New Orleans and one for Cleveland. He totaled 12 tackles (eight solo), including one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss. Bronson spent the 2021 postseason and this offseason and training camp with Dallas. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 10, 2021. Bronson played collegiately at Washington.

Bryant was signed by Dallas as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022. He finished his collegiate career at Central Florida, where he earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2021 and led the team with six sacks. Prior to that, Bryant played at Auburn, where he was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2020.

Hinton originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent by the N.Y. Giants on May 16, 2022. He played collegiately at Michigan, where he was a three-year letterwinner (2019-21) and appeared in 32 games with 19 starts. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2021 after starting all 14 games and recording 33 tackles, 1.0 sack, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Scott first signed with the Dolphins on Aug. 15, 2022 before signing back to the practice squad on Sept. 1, 2022. He has played in six NFL games, all with Cincinnati during the 2018 season. He's recorded four tackles. Scott originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on April 30, 2018. He's spent time on the practice squads of San Francisco (2018), Denver (2018), Las Vegas (2020-21), Tennessee (2021), New England (2021) and Seattle (2021). Scott played collegiately at Frostburg State.

Smith spent the 2021 season on Miami's practice squad after he was signed on Sept. 2, 2021. He spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with Atlanta after originally signing with the Falcons as an undrafted college free agent on May 14, 2021. Smith was a three-year starter (2016-17, 2019) at Fayetteville State, where he earned first-team All-CIAA honors in 2019.

Steele originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Pittsburgh on May 5, 2022. He played collegiately at USC, where he appeared in 29 games with 23 starts in three seasons (2019-21). Steele earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a junior in 2021 and as a sophomore in 2020.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Josiah BronsonDT6-33007/3/972Washington ’21Kent, Wash.FA, ‘22
Big Kat BryantDE6-42601/4/99RUCF ’22Cordele, Ga.FA, ‘22
Christopher HintonDT6-43109/14/00RMichigan ’22Johns Creek, Ga.FA, ‘22
Kion SmithT6-531110/7/981Fayetteville St. ’21Lumberton, N.C.FA, ‘21
Chris SteeleCB6-11909/27/00RUSC ’22Bellflower, Calif.FA, ‘22

