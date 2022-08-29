Presented by

Dolphins sign Flowers

Aug 29, 2022 at 12:45 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Trey Flowers.

Flowers enters his eighth NFL season after spending four with New England (2015-18) and three with Detroit (2019-21). He's played in 75 career games with 64 starts, totaling 261 tackles (160 solo), 31.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Flowers has started nine playoff games and appeared in three Super Bowls with New England, winning Super Bowls LI and LIII. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (101st overall) by New England in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Trey FlowersLB6-22658/16/938Arkansas ’15Huntsville, Ala.FA, ‘22

Related Content

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived punter Sterling Hofrichter, linebacker Deandre Johnson and safety Sheldrick Redwine. The team also placed cornerback Mackensie Alexander and fullback John Lovett on injured reserve.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived offensive lineman Cole Banwart, wide receiver DeVonte Dedmon and defensive lineman Jordan Williams. The team also waived/injured cornerback Tino Ellis and placed tight end Adam Shaheen on injured reserve.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Mackensie Alexander and defensive tackle Niles Scott. The team also placed cornerback Trill Williams on injured reserve.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins make trade with Houston

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed punter Sterling Hofrichter and waived punter Tommy Heatherly.

news

Roster Move: Dolphins activate Campbell

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated defensive back Elijah Campbell off the non-football injury list.

news

Roster Move: Dolphins release Butler

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released/failed physical defensive lineman Adam Butler.

news

Roster Move: Dolphins sign Ellis

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Tino Ellis.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. and released wide receiver Cody Core with a non-football injury.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive back Elijah Campbell on the active/non-football injury list and cornerback Byron Jones on the active/physically unable to perform list.

news

Roster Move: Dolphins sign Ezukanma

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.

Advertising