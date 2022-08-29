Dolphins sign Flowers

Flowers enters his eighth NFL season after spending four with New England (2015-18) and three with Detroit (2019-21). He's played in 75 career games with 64 starts, totaling 261 tackles (160 solo), 31.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Flowers has started nine playoff games and appeared in three Super Bowls with New England, winning Super Bowls LI and LIII. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (101st overall) by New England in the 2015 NFL Draft.