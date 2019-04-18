Andy Cohen: Five Players To Watch This Summer

“I’m getting a fresh start,” Parker said earlier this week. He could certainly use it. Similar to Harris, this is another former No. 1 pick that just hasn’t produced as hoped. Much of that has to do with a string of injuries coming at the most inopportune times. But even when healthy, there have only been brief flashes of the type of talent he exhibited in college at Louisville.

As a result, it came as somewhat of a surprise when he was re-signed this offseason after having the opportunity to go elsewhere. The reasoning, though, was simple. Parker has the size, speed and raw talent to be a top-tier receiver in this league. This coaching staff believes they can get it out of him, assuming he maintains relatively good health. The next few months could tell us a lot. Can he stay healthy? How quickly will he pick up the offense? Will a fresh start mean a better start? We’re all going to be watching with great interest. The ball is back in Parker’s hands. Let’s see what he does with it.