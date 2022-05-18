Five Things | Melvin Ingram

A theme of this offseason for the Dolphins -- acquire good players who conduct themselves in a way that tends to maximize the ability of the teammates around them.

It's no different with Melvin Ingram.

"My leadership, I display it by my work ethic, what I do on the field. I don't try to be super vocal, because I feel like anybody can do that," Ingram said last year in an interview on Steelers.com. "You can pick somebody off the streets to be vocal, but it takes a special leader to do it by work ethic, going out there and leading by example."

He continued by acknowledging how perceptive young players are of the veterans on a given team.

"They're definitely going to look at you," Ingram said. "I know when I was a young guy, I definitely looked at every older player just to try and steal something away from them that they did on a daily basis, or how they went about their work. That's why I try to go about mine the right way."

Ingram had a big impact in last year's postseason with the Chiefs. Tight end Travis Kelce explained the juice Ingram gave a Kansas City defense that ranked near the top of the leaderboard in multiple defensive categories over the second half of the season.