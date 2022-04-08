Five Things | Thomas Morstead

"People value different things in leadership, and I've obviously never been a guy that's leading the pregame huddle or anything like that," said Morstead of his role as team captain from 2013-20. "It's a unique thing to be a leader when you don't hit people in a sport that's full of hitting."

"And so I've tried to be a teacher, I've tried to be a coach on the field for young players, tried to get them up to speed as quickly as possible. I've tried to mentor players off the field with finances, and just making sure they have the things that are important, to make sure they're handling the awesome responsibility that they're given with making a good living."