2022 Dolphins Offseason Roster Moves

Free agency officially started on Wednesday, March 16 at 4 p.m. ET. The Dolphins have signed ten new players and re-signed 12 players. Check out the breakdown below to see the latest on the Dolphins' free agency moves, trades and more. As we continue to grow our roster, this page will get updated.
As of March 24, 2022
New Players Signed
FB Alec Ingold
Signed on March 17
Ingold has 15 career carries for 22 yards (1.5 avg.) and 28 receptions for 239 yards (8.5 avg.) and three touchdowns. He also has seven career special teams tackles (three solo).
OL Connor Williams
Signed as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas on March 17
Williams played in all 34 Cowboys games (playoffs included) the last two seasons logging 2,175 offensive snaps in the process. He's played 3,722 snaps in his four-year career, an average of 930.5 per season.
RB Chase Edmonds
Signed as an unrestricted free agent from Arizona on March 17
Edmonds played his first four NFL seasons (2018-21) with Arizona, playing in 57 games with 15 starts. He's totaled 333 career carries for 1,551 yards (4.7 avg.) and nine touchdowns on the ground and added 128 catches for 921 yards (7.2 avg.) and five receiving touchdowns.
QB Teddy Bridgewater
Signed as an unrestricted free agent from Denver on March 17
Bridgewater has passed for 14,437 yards in his career with 71 touchdowns and a 90.7 quarterback rating. He's also rushed for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns.
WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.
Signed as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas on March 17
Wilson has totaled 67 career receptions for 837 yards (12.5 avg.) and eight touchdowns. He had the best season of his career in 2021, totaling career-highs in receptions (45), receiving yards (602) and touchdowns (six).
DB Keion Crossen
Signed as an unrestricted free agent from the New York Giants on March 17
Crossen has totaled 51 career tackles (39 solo), one sack, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He's also recorded 35 special teams tackles (26 solo).
RB Raheem Mostert
Signed as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco on March 17
Mostert's appeared in 59 career games with nine starts, totaling 284 carries for 1,610 yards (5.7 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. He's also caught 36 passes for 361 yards (10.0 avg.) and three touchdowns and returned 26 kickoffs for 648 yards (24.9 avg.).
WR Trent Sherfield
Signed as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco on March 18
Sherfield has recorded 37 career receptions for 427 yards (11.5 avg.) and two touchdowns. He's also totaled 22 special teams tackles (17 solo).
WR Tyreek Hill
Acquired from Kansas City March 24
Hill is a three-time first-team All-Pro (2016, 2018 and 2020) and has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his six NFL seasons (2016-21). He spent his first six NFL seasons (2016-21) in Kansas City where he appeared in 91 games with 73 starts.
T Terron Armstead
Signed as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans on March 24
Armstead is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2018-20) and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2018. He spent the first nine seasons (2013-21) of his career with New Orleans, appearing in 97 games with 93 starts, all at left tackle.
Re-signed players
TE Mike Gesicki
Placed franchise tag on March 8
Gesicki has played in 64 games with 30 starts for the Dolphins after joining the team as a second-round pick (42nd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's totaled 199 career receptions for 2,255 yards (11.3 avg.) and 13 touchdowns.
DB Elijah Campbell
Tendered on March 8
Campbell played in seven games for Miami, totaling two solo special teams tackles. During his NFL career, Campbell has played in 10 total games for Miami and the N.Y. Jets.
RB Salvon Ahmed
Tendered on March 8
Ahmed has played in 18 games with four starts for the Dolphins over the past two seasons (2020-21). He has totaled 129 carries for 468 yards (3.6 avg.) and three touchdowns, while adding 23 receptions for 178 yards (7.7 avg.).
CB Nik Needham
Placed second-round tender on March 11
Needham has totaled 171 tackles (125 solo), three sacks, six interceptions, 23 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2021, Needham played in all 17 games with 5 starts. and also scored his first touchdown on an interception return at New Orleans in Week 16.
WR Preston Williams
Re-signed on March 15
Williams played in 24 career games with 17 starts, totaling 56 receptions for 787 yards (14.1 avg.) and seven touchdowns. As a rookie in 2019, Williams totaled 32 receptions for 428 yards (13.4 avg.) and three touchdowns.
DE Emmanuel Ogbah
Re-signed on March 15
Ogbah appeared in all 33 games with 23 starts in his two seasons (2020-21) with Miami, totaling 83 tackles (51 solo), 18.0 sacks, 17 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2021, Ogbah posted 12 passes defensed, the most by any NFL defensive lineman since 2016.
LB Duke Riley
Re-signed on March 15
Riley played in 16 games with three starts for the Dolphins last year, totaling 21 tackles (13 solo) and five special teams stops (three solo). He also blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown in the Week 12 win vs. Carolina.
LB Sam Eguavoen
Re-signed on March 16
Eguavoen in his three seasons with Miami (2019-21), has played in all 49 games, making seven starts. He's totaled 57 career tackles (29 solo), four sacks, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.
LB Elandon Roberts
Re-signed on March 18
Roberts in his two seasons with the Dolphins (2019-20), he has played in 30 games with 26 starts, totaling 144 tackles (75 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
S Sheldrick Redwine
Re-signed on March 21
Redwine spent time on the Dolphins' active roster and practice squad last year, appearing in four games. He's also made appearances for Cleveland (2019-20) and the N.Y. Jets (2021), playing in 33 career games with eight starts and totaling 61 tackles (42 solo), 0.5 sack, one interception and three passes defensed.
TE Durham Smythe
Re-signed on March 22
Smythe has played in 63 games with 41 starts for the Dolphins since joining the team as a fourth-round pick (123rd overall) from Notre Dame in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's totaled 73 career receptions for 680 yards (9.3 avg.) and two touchdowns.
LB Brennan Scarlett
Re-signed on March 22
Scarlett appeared in 13 games and made four starts for Miami last year, totaling 16 tackles (six solo), one pass defensed and three special teams tackles. He played the first five seasons (2016-20) of his career in Houston and has appeared in 69 career games with 26 starts.
