2022 Dolphins Offseason Roster Moves

Mar 29, 2022 at 09:55 AM
Headshot_Ghost
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

Free agency officially started on Wednesday, March 16 at 4 p.m. ET. The Dolphins have signed ten new players and re-signed 12 players. Check out the breakdown below to see the latest on the Dolphins' free agency moves, trades and more. As we continue to grow our roster, this page will get updated.

As of March 24, 2022

New Players Signed

FB Alec Ingold
Signed on March 17

Alec-Ingold

Alec Ingold

# FB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 240 lbs
  • College: Wisconsin

Ingold has 15 career carries for 22 yards (1.5 avg.) and 28 receptions for 239 yards (8.5 avg.) and three touchdowns. He also has seven career special teams tackles (three solo).

Read the Five Things you should know about Alec Ingold.

OL Connor Williams
Signed as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas on March 17

Connor-Williams

Connor Williams

# OL

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 320 lbs
  • College: Texas

Williams played in all 34 Cowboys games (playoffs included) the last two seasons logging 2,175 offensive snaps in the process. He's played 3,722 snaps in his four-year career, an average of 930.5 per season.

Read the Five Things you should know about Connor Williams.

RB Chase Edmonds
Signed as an unrestricted free agent from Arizona on March 17

Chase-Edmonds

Chase Edmonds

# RB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 210 lbs
  • College: Fordham

Edmonds played his first four NFL seasons (2018-21) with Arizona, playing in 57 games with 15 starts. He's totaled 333 career carries for 1,551 yards (4.7 avg.) and nine touchdowns on the ground and added 128 catches for 921 yards (7.2 avg.) and five receiving touchdowns.

Read the Five Things you should know about Chase Edmonds.

QB Teddy Bridgewater
Signed as an unrestricted free agent from Denver on March 17

Teddy-Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater

# QB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: Louisville

Bridgewater has passed for 14,437 yards in his career with 71 touchdowns and a 90.7 quarterback rating. He's also rushed for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Read the Five Things you should know about Teddy Bridgewater.

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.
Signed as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas on March 17

Cedrick-Wilson-Jr

Cedrick Wilson Jr.

# WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: Boise State

Wilson has totaled 67 career receptions for 837 yards (12.5 avg.) and eight touchdowns. He had the best season of his career in 2021, totaling career-highs in receptions (45), receiving yards (602) and touchdowns (six).

Read the Five Things you should know about Cedrick Wilson Jr.

DB Keion Crossen
Signed as an unrestricted free agent from the New York Giants on March 17

Keion-Crossen

Keion Crossen

# DB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 185 lbs
  • College: Western Carolina

Crossen has totaled 51 career tackles (39 solo), one sack, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He's also recorded 35 special teams tackles (26 solo).

Read the Five Things you should know about Keion Crossen.

RB Raheem Mostert
Signed as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco on March 17

Raheem-Mostert

Raheem Mostert

# RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Purdue

Mostert's appeared in 59 career games with nine starts, totaling 284 carries for 1,610 yards (5.7 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. He's also caught 36 passes for 361 yards (10.0 avg.) and three touchdowns and returned 26 kickoffs for 648 yards (24.9 avg.).

Read the Five Things you should know about Raheem Mostert.

WR Trent Sherfield
Signed as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco on March 18

Trent-Sherfield

Trent Sherfield

# WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 219 lbs
  • College: Vanderbilt

Sherfield has recorded 37 career receptions for 427 yards (11.5 avg.) and two touchdowns. He's also totaled 22 special teams tackles (17 solo).

Read the Five Things you should know about Trent Sherfield.

WR Tyreek Hill
Acquired from Kansas City March 24

Hill-Tyreek

Tyreek Hill

# WR

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 185 lbs
  • College: West Alabama

Hill is a three-time first-team All-Pro (2016, 2018 and 2020) and has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his six NFL seasons (2016-21). He spent his first six NFL seasons (2016-21) in Kansas City where he appeared in 91 games with 73 starts.

Read the Five Things you should know about Tyreek Hill.

T Terron Armstead
Signed as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans on March 24

Armstead-Terron

Terron Armstead

# T

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 304 lbs
  • College: University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Armstead is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2018-20) and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2018. He spent the first nine seasons (2013-21) of his career with New Orleans, appearing in 97 games with 93 starts, all at left tackle.

Read the Five Things you should know about Terron Armstead.

Re-signed players

TE Mike Gesicki
Placed franchise tag on March 8

Mike Gesicki 2021 Headshot

Mike Gesicki

#88 TE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 247 lbs
  • College: Penn State

Gesicki has played in 64 games with 30 starts for the Dolphins after joining the team as a second-round pick (42nd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's totaled 199 career receptions for 2,255 yards (11.3 avg.) and 13 touchdowns.

DB Elijah Campbell
Tendered on March 8

Campbell_Elijah

Elijah Campbell

#22 DB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: Northern Iowa

Campbell played in seven games for Miami, totaling two solo special teams tackles. During his NFL career, Campbell has played in 10 total games for Miami and the N.Y. Jets.

RB Salvon Ahmed
Tendered on March 8

Salvon Ahmed 2021 Headshot

Salvon Ahmed

#26 RB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 197 lbs
  • College: Washington

Ahmed has played in 18 games with four starts for the Dolphins over the past two seasons (2020-21). He has totaled 129 carries for 468 yards (3.6 avg.) and three touchdowns, while adding 23 receptions for 178 yards (7.7 avg.).

CB Nik Needham
Placed second-round tender on March 11

Nik Needham 2021 Headshot

Nik Needham

#40 CB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 196 lbs
  • College: UTEP

Needham has totaled 171 tackles (125 solo), three sacks, six interceptions, 23 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2021, Needham played in all 17 games with 5 starts. and also scored his first touchdown on an interception return at New Orleans in Week 16.

WR Preston Williams
Re-signed on March 15

Preston Williams 2021 Headshot

Preston Williams

#18 WR

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • College: Colorado State

Williams played in 24 career games with 17 starts, totaling 56 receptions for 787 yards (14.1 avg.) and seven touchdowns. As a rookie in 2019, Williams totaled 32 receptions for 428 yards (13.4 avg.) and three touchdowns.

DE Emmanuel Ogbah
Re-signed on March 15

Emmanuel Ogbah 2021 Headshot

Emmanuel Ogbah

#91 DE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 275 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma State

Ogbah appeared in all 33 games with 23 starts in his two seasons (2020-21) with Miami, totaling 83 tackles (51 solo), 18.0 sacks, 17 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2021, Ogbah posted 12 passes defensed, the most by any NFL defensive lineman since 2016.

LB Duke Riley
Re-signed on March 15

Duke Riley 2021 Headshot

Duke Riley

#45 LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 230 lbs
  • College: LSU

Riley played in 16 games with three starts for the Dolphins last year, totaling 21 tackles (13 solo) and five special teams stops (three solo). He also blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown in the Week 12 win vs. Carolina.

LB Sam Eguavoen
Re-signed on March 16

Sam Eguavoen 2021 Headshot

Sam Eguavoen

#49 LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 236 lbs
  • College: Texas Tech

Eguavoen in his three seasons with Miami (2019-21), has played in all 49 games, making seven starts. He's totaled 57 career tackles (29 solo), four sacks, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

LB Elandon Roberts
Re-signed on March 18

Elandon Roberts 2021 Headshot

Elandon Roberts

#52 LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 238 lbs
  • College: Houston

Roberts in his two seasons with the Dolphins (2019-20), he has played in 30 games with 26 starts, totaling 144 tackles (75 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

S Sheldrick Redwine
Re-signed on March 21

Redwine_Sheldrick

Sheldrick Redwine

#20 S

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Miami

Redwine spent time on the Dolphins' active roster and practice squad last year, appearing in four games. He's also made appearances for Cleveland (2019-20) and the N.Y. Jets (2021), playing in 33 career games with eight starts and totaling 61 tackles (42 solo), 0.5 sack, one interception and three passes defensed.

TE Durham Smythe
Re-signed on March 22

Durham Smythe 2021 Headshot

Durham Smythe

#81 TE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 246 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

Smythe has played in 63 games with 41 starts for the Dolphins since joining the team as a fourth-round pick (123rd overall) from Notre Dame in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's totaled 73 career receptions for 680 yards (9.3 avg.) and two touchdowns.

LB Brennan Scarlett
Re-signed on March 22

Brennan Scarlett 2021 Headshot

Brennan Scarlett

#57 LB

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 263 lbs
  • College: Stanford

Scarlett appeared in 13 games and made four starts for Miami last year, totaling 16 tackles (six solo), one pass defensed and three special teams tackles. He played the first five seasons (2016-20) of his career in Houston and has appeared in 69 career games with 26 starts.

Visit our Free Agency Tracker for the latest videos, podcasts, and written content from free agency. Don't forget to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for updates and interviews with the Dolphins' new acquisitions and re-signed players.

