Five Things | Chase Edmonds

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup missed eight games in 2021, elevating Wilson to 41.4 snaps per game in those eight contests. Wilson delivered with 21 grabs for 375 yards and four touchdowns. His ability to step up for Dallas, including in their lone playoff game, caught the attention of his Dallas teammates.

"The biggest reason why this team is good is because of the depth we have and Ced is an example of that," said Cooper. "Somebody goes down…Ced can just step in and get the job done."

Wilson earned the respect of everyone on the Cowboys team, even the guy he replaced.

"Watching him play his game and letting him get his shine, he deserves it," said Gallup. "He worked so hard for it. So that was a definitely a player that I enjoyed watching."

An affinity from those inside the building is not new for Wilson. Here is what an AFC team area scout told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein in 2018 when Wilson was in the pre-draft process: