Five Things | Tyreek Hill

Defenses changed their approach against the 2021 Chiefs compared to years prior. They had to if they hoped to contain Hill, Patrick Mahomes and one of the most prolific offenses the NFL had ever seen.

So, Hill adapted his game, too. Facing two-high safeties at the greatest rate in the NFL over a five-year period (54.8 percent), Hill found a way to produce at the same level with a vastly different route tree.

"Pretty much every coverage he has two people on him or two people kind of shadowing over the top of him, and he's still getting himself open, making tough catches over the middle of the field," Patrick Mahomes said. "He's really evolved his game, and at the end of the day, whenever he gets into those man coverage situations ... you can always hit him over the top for touchdowns."

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid credited Hill's work ethic as the reason he went from fifth-round draft choice from West Alabama to arguably the NFL's receiver who commands the most attention.

"When he came here, he was raw," Reid said. "He had been a running back [in college], so you could imagine. That's a big change. They flexed him out and did all that stuff, but that's kind of where he was. Every year he's gotten better. Now, he's refining all of those wide receiver skills that he's learned here, and with his talent, he's a tough one to stop.

"Normally, people have ways of trying to double him, which is a compliment to him and his ability, but he's learned to work through it. He's better in space, he's more patient against man, setting things up, so my hat goes off to him. He's worked very hard at that."