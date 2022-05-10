Five Things | Sony Michel

Michel was reminded of his star potential often from the very beginning. Despite the praise heaped on him by coaches and peers in high school, Michel's work ethic only served to amplify the expectations of a future professional career.

A teammate at both Georgia and New England, center David Andrews was introduced to Michel and his mindset early on.

"I think being a senior and watching freshmen come in that work hard and things like that, those kind of attributes stick out a little bit more than on the field," Andrews said. "I mean, obviously, he was a great player, but I think that stuff – just his work ethic [stuck out]. Kind of head down mentality, getting the work done and not getting overwhelmed or anything like that."

Fellow first-rounder Isaiah Wynn was also a Bulldog-turned-Patriot from that 2018 draft class.