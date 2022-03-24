Five Things | Terron Armstead

Armstead not only does great work on the field but off of it as well. In 2019, he was named the New Orleans Saints' nominee for the most prestigious award in the NFL, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. The award annually recognizes a player's excellence both in the community and on the field.

"One of the best things about playing in the National Football League is that it has given me the ability and opportunity to be a role model to young people and to give back to the community," Armstead said back in 2019. "If there is anything that I can do to make someone's life better and to help them aspire to do more with their lives, I'm committed to doing it."

Armstead was heavily involved in the community both in New Orleans and his hometown of Cahokia, Illinois, just east of St. Louis. The Terron Armstead Foundation's mission is to be a reliable, effective resource for individuals and communities, by using education and real-life practices to become successful and help others.

He and his foundation have awarded thousands of dollars in college scholarships to high school student-athletes and have co-sponsored or participated in numerous events to give back to both communities.