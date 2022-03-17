Five Things | Raheem Mostert

The Dolphins continued adding pieces to the running game with former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. One of the fastest and most-efficient backs in the league will reunite with Mike McDaniel to continue his career in Miami. Here are five things to know about him:
1. Especially Efficient
Since entering the NFL in 2015, no running back with at least 200 carries has a better rushing average than Mostert's 5.7. He's done that with 284 carries for 1,610 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in his career. With 68 first downs, Mostert has an impressive 23.9 percent first down conversion rate. He also contributes in the passing game with 36 receptions for 361 yards and three touchdowns. In 84 career pass-blocking snaps, Mostert has been charged with just four pressures allowed (Pro Football Focus).
Former 49ers teammate, Trent Williams, is a huge fan of Mostert's game primarily for one reason -- his speed.
2. Vroom, Vroom
That speed is quantifiable courtesy of NFL's Next Gen Stats. In 2020, Mostert had the first- and second-fastest recorded speeds of any player (as Williams mentioned). He clocked in at 23.09 miles per hour on an 80-yard touchdown run in Week 2, following up a 76-yard touchdown reception in the Niners season-opener when he registered a top speed of 22.73 miles per hour on that catch and run.
3. Eight Unlikely Years
Mostert spent time with four teams before finding a home with San Francisco in 2017. This season in Miami will be his eighth campaign in the National Football League. How does one dig deep and find the persistence to overcome repeated adversity? Well, that's just part of Mostert's DNA.
"I've always been a person with that drive to succeed," he said. "I never really had much when I was younger. It was a hunger to succeed and make it out. Me and my wife talk about it all the time. I didn't have the best childhood. I didn't have that ideal childhood. I have to show everyone what I can do."
4. Big Game Ready
Mostert was an integral part of the 2019 49ers NFC Championship team, especially in the postseason. After leading the Niners in rushing during the regular season, Mostert tacked on another 336 rushing yards and five touchdowns on just 53 postseason carries -- good for 6.34 yards per rush and a visit to paydirt every 10.6 carries.
With 220 rushing yards and four scores in the 2019 NFC Championship game, only Eric Dickerson had more rushing yards in a single playoff game (248). For posterity, former Dolphin Lamar Smith's 209-yard performance in 2000 is third all-time. Mostert's four touchdowns in that game are tied for second in NFL playoff history (Ricky Watters with five in 1994, LaGarrette Blount with four in 2014).
5. How's the Surf?
Few things are more thrilling than an 80-yard touchdown rip, something Mostert has experienced a few times. But while most NFL players are exceptional athletes and think they could be pros in another sport, how many have been offered a surfing contract?
"I'd be out there surfing or skateboarding on my own, not really trying to make a scene or anything," Mostert told the Athletic. "And this guy came up to me and wanted to offer me a contract. He was intrigued, basically."
"The town where I grew up, it's still to this day the shark-bite capital of the world," Mostert recalled. "We would go out there and surf and they'd bite on people and stuff. They were usually just small sharks. But they'd mistake us for food."
