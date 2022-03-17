Five Things | Raheem Mostert

Since entering the NFL in 2015, no running back with at least 200 carries has a better rushing average than Mostert's 5.7. He's done that with 284 carries for 1,610 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in his career. With 68 first downs, Mostert has an impressive 23.9 percent first down conversion rate. He also contributes in the passing game with 36 receptions for 361 yards and three touchdowns. In 84 career pass-blocking snaps, Mostert has been charged with just four pressures allowed (Pro Football Focus).