Five Things | Teddy Bridgewater

When Head Coach Mike McDaniel took to the podium at the Scouting Combine earlier this month, he laid out transparent expectations for the backup quarterback position.

"When you're looking for a No. 2 quarterback, there's two things: You want him to benefit the starting quarterback while the starting quarterback is the starting quarterback and empower him with how they approach their daily game plan responsibilities, how they develop when they're training in the offseason; but you also want a guy that can win games should the starter go down," said McDaniel. "So, a veteran backup is definitely in our discussions, but it's the best player that we can find in whatever avenue and move forward from there."

It looks like McDaniel, Grier and Co. accomplished the goal, as Bridgewater was NFL.com's top-rated free agent quarterback (No. 34 overall). The NFL's 12-highest rated passer in 2021 (94.9) plays a smart brand of football that limits turnovers and moves the offense in an efficient way, evident by his 18 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions with the Broncos last season.

The Broncos went 7-7 in games started by Bridgewater. In 2019, Bridgewater served as the backup in New Orleans. When starter Drew Brees was shelved for five games, Bridgewater steered the float to a perfect 5-0 mark throwing nine touchdowns and just two interceptions. Between his tenure in New Orleans and Denver, he played one season with Carolina, starting 15 games and finishing with career-high totals in several statistics, including completions (340), passing yards (3,733), touchdowns (15) and rushing yards (279).