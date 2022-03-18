Five Things | Trent Sherfield

Specials teams and downfield blocking are two critical elements of the sport that rarely absorb the spotlight. Sherfield, however, has shined bright in both facets throughout his four-year career. Pro Football Focus assigned Sherfield run-blocking grades of 80.1, 71.1 and 81.0 the last three seasons (70-plus is above average and 80-plus is very good).

On special teams, Sherfield logged 741 snaps over four years and produced 28 total tackles. He finished inside the top 50 in special teams tackles each of the last three seasons.

For the undrafted free agent, accumulating good impressions through hard work can go a long way. Find any success story about an undrafted player and you'll likely find a story about how they earned every ounce of their role in the National Football League.

"(Sherfield) had such a good reputation for how he plays on special teams," Shanahan said.