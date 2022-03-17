Five Things | Keion Crossen

The YouTube clip referenced above, provided by the Western Carolina University channel, details Crossen's passion for football and faith. The latter earned him the nickname, The Preacher.

"When he first got here, he was always known as the minister, the preacher. Everybody called him The Preacher," said Crossen's WCU teammate, Corey Holloway. "Another thing about Keion is he's very giving. He's willing to give his last to somebody who needs it."