Five Things | Connor Williams

The Dolphins insert one of the most productive guards over the last two seasons into an offensive line made up of versatile people-movers. Williams, a left tackle at the University of Texas, kicked inside to guard with the Cowboys and seems to be hitting his stride heading into his age-25 season.

Surrendering just one sack, Williams' 98.5 pass-blocking efficiency in 2021 was third-best among all qualifying guards. In total, he allowed 13 QB pressures, which was the second-fewest among guards with at least 200 pass-blocking snaps. His 13 pressures allowed were fewer than 57 other NFL guards last season.

Williams played in all 34 Cowboys games (playoffs included) the last two seasons logging 2,175 offensive snaps in the process. He's played 3,722 snaps in his four-year career, an average of 930.5 per season, since being selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. With just 12 sacks allowed, 11 QB hits and 98 total pressures, Williams has a career pass-blocking efficiency rate of 97.4 percent.