I Said It: Brian Flores Focused On Ravens

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Monday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:
“It's a challenge, but we have a plan in place to get those guys up to speed. It starts today.”
— The Dolphins roster includes a lot of players who have joined the team over the past couple of days, but Flores is confident he and his coaches can get ready for the regular season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
“He's big, he's athletic, he's got good length. He's a good young tackle.”
— Julien Davenport was one of the players acquired in the weekend trade with the Houston Texans and he figures to compete for the starting left tackle position. Flores likes the potential of the third-year player.
“The more time and energy we spend with everything that's going on, the less we spend on preparing for Baltimore.”
— While there’s a lot of talk surrounding all the personnel moves the Dolphins have made over the past few days, Flores is more concerned about looking ahead, specifically the challenge of preparing for the Baltimore Ravens.
“John has a tremendous job for this organization for a long time. I'm very appreciative of the time I've spent with him.”
— John Denney was the longest-tenured player on the roster before he was released Monday morning. Denney has been the team’s long-snapper since the 2005 season.