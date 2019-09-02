I Said It

Presented by

Monday, Sep 02, 2019 11:56 AM

I Said It: Brian Flores Focused On Ravens

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Monday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“It's a challenge, but we have a plan in place to get those guys up to speed. It starts today.”

— The Dolphins roster includes a lot of players who have joined the team over the past couple of days, but Flores is confident he and his coaches can get ready for the regular season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Related Links

“He's big, he's athletic, he's got good length. He's a good young tackle.”

Julien Davenport was one of the players acquired in the weekend trade with the Houston Texans and he figures to compete for the starting left tackle position. Flores likes the potential of the third-year player.

“The more time and energy we spend with everything that's going on, the less we spend on preparing for Baltimore.”

— While there’s a lot of talk surrounding all the personnel moves the Dolphins have made over the past few days, Flores is more concerned about looking ahead, specifically the challenge of preparing for the Baltimore Ravens.

“John has a tremendous job for this organization for a long time. I'm very appreciative of the time I've spent with him.”

— John Denney was the longest-tenured player on the roster before he was released Monday morning. Denney has been the team’s long-snapper since the 2005 season.

Related Content

I Said It: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen Discuss QB Decision
news

I Said It: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen Discuss QB Decision

Brian Flores named Ryan Fitzpatrick the Week 1 starter against the Ravens.
I Said It: Brian Flores On Ryan Fitzpatrick Evaluation
news

I Said It: Brian Flores On Ryan Fitzpatrick Evaluation

Brian Flores discusses Ryan Fitzpatrick and the playmakers on offense.
I Said It: Brian Flores Talks About Final Preseason Game
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Talks About Final Preseason Game

Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice on Monday.
I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks To Media Before Sunday Practice
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks To Media Before Sunday Practice

Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice to discuss the QB situation and more.
I Said It: Brian Flores Breaks Down Dolphins-Jaguars
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Breaks Down Dolphins-Jaguars

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks To Media On Tuesday
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks To Media On Tuesday

Brian Flores spoke before Tuesday's practice and had high praise for Kalen Ballage.
I Said It: Brian Flores Discusses Quarterback Battle On Monday
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Discusses Quarterback Battle On Monday

Brian Flores spoke to the media before Monday's practice and spoke about the ongoing QB competition.
I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Break Down Dolphins-Buccaneers
news

I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Break Down Dolphins-Buccaneers

I Said It: Brian Flores Breaks Down Second Joint Practice
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Breaks Down Second Joint Practice

Brian Flores spoke to the media following the Dolphins’ second joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
I Said It: Brian Flores Breaks Down First Joint Practice
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Breaks Down First Joint Practice

Brian Flores spoke to the media following the Dolphins’ first joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
I Said It: Brian Flores Saturday Conference Call
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Saturday Conference Call

Advertising