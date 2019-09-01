Top News: Dolphins Continue To Make Roster Moves

The latest move involved acquiring linebacker Vince Biegel in a trade with the New Orleans Saints for linebacker Kiko Alonso. Biegel will join former fellow University of Wisconsin alum Andrew Van Ginkel in the Dolphins linebacker corps, though the two never played together for the Badgers, Biegel’s last season at UW coming in 2016 and Van Ginkel’s first in 2017.

Earlier in the day, the Dolphins made official the blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans that gave Miami two first-round picks, a second-round selection, as well as tackle Julien Davenport and cornerback Johnson Bademosi in exchange for Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and two third-day picks (one in 2020 and one in 2021).

The five players claimed off waivers all were on the defensive side of the ball: LB Trent Harris and CB Ken Webster from New England; LB Deon Lacey from Buffalo; DE Avery Moss from the New York Giants; and S Steven Parker from the Los Angeles Rams.