I Said It

Presented by

Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019 10:38 AM

I Said It: Brian Flores On O-Line & QB Competition

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media before the start of training camp practice Tuesday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“We felt we needed to make that change. I’m always going to do what’s in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.”

— The hot topic at the press conference Tuesday was the coaching staff, which saw Dave DeGuglielmo replace Pat Flaherty as the offensive line coach. Flores said it was a gut decision and something he had been thinking about for a few days. Flores explained the decision came down to a feeling that DeGuglielmo was a better fit at this time.

Dave-DeGugelielmo

Dave DeGuglielmo

Offensive Line

“It’s pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way.”

— The quarterback battle has drawn a lot of interest since the start of training camp and Flores said Tuesday that the veteran has the edge at the moment on second-year player Josh Rosen. Flores emphasized that it is still early in camp and that things could change, calling it an ongoing competition.

“I think we’ve got good players across the offensive line. I think we have a lot of potential.”

— With the coaching move in the forefront, Flores was asked about his confidence level in the offensive line and said he likes what the group has in terms of ability. He said that goal is to have a “tough, smart, disciplined group that communicates well.”

JPIN7795

“This is a hard-working young man. He’s come a long way. I like the kid a lot.”

— DT Durval Queiroz Nieto is getting his first taste of football in the U.S. after coming over from Brazil as part of the International Player Pathway Program. Given his lack of experience, it’s obvious Nieto is raw, but Flores called him one of the strongest players on the team. Flores said he was hoping to get Nieto some playing time in preseason games.

