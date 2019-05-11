I Said It: Brian Flores Rookie Minicamp Day 2

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media before the start of practice at rookie minicamp Saturday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“He’s a versatile player. He’s somebody that could move around in the backfield and the tight end position. He’s going to move around.”

— Seventh-round pick Chandler Cox did some work with the tight ends in the portion of practice open to the media Friday, even though he was drafted as a running back and played fullback at Auburn. Flores said we can expect to see Cox used a variety of ways, including special teams, and even pointed out that he could throw passes because he played quarterback in high school.