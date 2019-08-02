I Said It: Brian Flores Wants Dolphins To Remain Motivated

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media before the start of training camp practice Friday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“My hope is that he’s motivated every day regardless of what anyone says. I hope that’s the case for everyone on this team.”

— Quarterback Josh Rosen has had some of his best practices of training camp this week, after Flores said veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was leading the quarterback competition. But Flores doesn’t necessarily buy the notion of extra motivation because he feels players and coaches should be motivated all the time.

“When you have some depth, you’d like to rotate. I think they all have a different skill set.”

— The Dolphins have a lot of talent at the defensive tackle position, with veteran Akeem Spence, third-year players Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor and 2019 first-round pick Christian Wilkins, among others. That depth will give Flores and his defensive coaches plenty of options when it comes to how to deploy players at that position.

“We’re all in this together. That’s what a team is. You don’t separate the players and coaches.”

— Coaches have joined players in jogging to the TNT wall when there’s an easily correctable mental mistake that happens in practice, and that included Flores doing the run Thursday. Flores said it happened because of a mental mistake on defense and he was not going to put himself above all the players and coaches who jogged to the wall. “It starts with me,” he said.

“Their voices need to be heard by the players.”