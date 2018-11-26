I Said It: Coaches, Players Discuss Dolphins-Colts

Here were some of the comments that stood out after the 27-24 loss against the Indianapolis Colts, along with some perspective:
"I thought there were a lot of good things they did. We were getting turnovers."
— Head Coach Adam Gase saw some positives from the performance of the defense, which did come up with three takeaways — two interceptions by Xavien Howard and a fumble recovery by T.J. McDonald. The Dolphins also kept the Colts out of the end zone for most of the second half, though they weren't able to close out the game.
"That's what the NFL is. It's one or two plays at the end."
— Adam Gase pointed out the game came down to a couple of plays, with the one that jumps out being the 34-yard completion from Andrew Luck to Chester Rogers on a third-and-9 from the Colts 43-yard line right after the two-minute warning. The Dolphins came close to sacking Luck on the play, but he was able to escape the pressure by moving up in the pocket and then connected with Rogers.
"It felt really good. The shoulder wasn't an issue. Didn't really think about it throughout the game."
— Quarterback Ryan Tannehill said he had no restrictions whatsoever in his return to action after sitting out five games because of a shoulder injury. Tannehill showed good zip on his passes, particularly on his very first attempt, which resulted in a 21-yard completion to rookie tight end Durham Smythe.
"The way it went down obviously really hurts. You've got to be able to get past it. Everything is still on the table."
— Ryan Tannehill obviously was frustrated by the outcome, particularly after the Dolphins found themselves with a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Tannehill also understands that the Dolphins will need to put this game behind them pretty quickly and start focusing on the Buffalo Bills, who come to Hard Rock Stadium next Sunday.
"It was right there. Everything. It was scripted the way we wanted. It's unfortunate they made one more play."
— Defensive end Cameron Wake looked at the Indy game as a wasted opportunity with the Dolphins coming off a bye, having some players back in the lineup and then playing well enough to get themselves a 24-14 lead three plays into the fourth quarter. The Dolphins also know that one play here or there could have made the difference between this painful loss and leaving Indianapolis with a big victory.