I Said It

Presented by

I Said It: Final Preparation For The Green Bay Packers

Nov 09, 2018 at 02:13 PM
D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

More comments from the week of preparation for the game against the Green Bay Packers, along with some perspective:

"It's interesting watching those three guys work together. It's just three guys that love playing football."

— Head Coach Adam Gase discussed the dynamics involving his linebacker trio of Kiko Alonso, Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker. The two former Ohio State players have leaned on Alonso to provide veteran guidance being that Baker is a rookie and McMillan is a second-year player who spent his rookie season on injured reserve. The linebackers have been making plays for the Dolphins defense and are coming off a solid performance in the victory against the Jets last weekend.

ISaidIt_Drake

"Kenyan is a big part of this offense. We need to continue to find ways to get him the ball and not just in the passing game, but get him carries as well."

— Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains echoed the sentiments of Head Coach Adam Gase is saying he wants to get running back Kenyan Drake more involved. Drake is among the Dolphins' most explosive players, so it certainly behooves the Dolphins to try to get him touches on a regular basis.

"We still haven't played our best ball. We still haven't played our best game. Even after we had the turnovers and sacks this week, it's a great standard, but we want to be above the standard."

— Cornerback Bobby McCain was happy with the defense's performance against the Jets, but he also understands the unit can't afford to be satisfied, particularly since the Dolphins are heading to face one of the most explosives offenses in the league. The Dolphins will have to be at their best on defense if they hope to slow down Aaron Rodgers and company.

"I'm here just to help out with what I can, take a couple reps off of guys that have been taking a lot more than what they need."

— New defensive tackle Ziggy Hood played 24 snaps for the Dolphins defense against the Jets, less than a week after joining the team. He and fellow veteran Sylvester Williams have brought experience to the defensive tackle rotation and should continue playing key roles alongside Akeem Spence and Davon Godchaux.

Related Content

news

I Said It: 2020 Combine Media Availability | Defensive Backs

On Friday the defensive backs took the podium at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

I Said It: Dolphins-Patriots Postgame Reaction

Brian Flores and Dolphins players discussed their Week 17 win over the Patriots.

news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Thursday Before Dolphins-Patriots

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media on Thursday before practice.

news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday After Bengals-Dolphins

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media Monday afternoon.

news

I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Bengals-Dolphins Postgame Reaction

Head Coach Brian Flores and Dolphins players spoke to the media following the win over Cincinnati.

news

I Said It: Flores, Dolphins Ready For Bengals

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media on Thursday.

news

I Said It: Brian Flores Discusses Sunday's Game Against Bengals

Brian Flores spoke to the media Wednesday and discussed the QB position.

news

I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Postgame Dolphins-Giants Reaction

Brian Flores and Dolphins players spoke to the media following their loss to the Giants.

news

I Said It: Brian Flores Provides Update On Thursday

Head Coach Brian Flores discussed the leadership qualities of Davon Godchaux and Raekwon McMillan.

news

I Said It: Brian Flores Continues Preaching Competitive Culture

The Dolphins team understands that every day counts.

news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday After Dolphins-Jets

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media Monday to discus the Week 14 matchup.

news

I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Dolphins-Jets Postgame Reaction

Brian Flores and Dolphins players discuss the team's Week 14 loss to the Jets.

Advertising