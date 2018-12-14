Advertising

Friday, Dec 14, 2018 01:29 PM

Injury Report: Week 15 | Dolphins at Vikings

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

The Dolphins have only two question marks for the game against the Minnesota Vikings based on their final injury report and no player was ruled out.

Cornerback Xavien Howard, who missed the game against the New England Patriots and did not practice all week, was listed as doubtful.

Head Coach Adam Gase said he wanted to give himself “a little wiggle room” for Howard to play depending on how he feels Saturday.

The other player with a game status designation was safety T.J. McDonald, who was listed as questionable with an ankle injury that limited his participation in practice all week.

