Saturday, Apr 27, 2019 07:58 PM

Inside The Numbers: Day Three Draft Picks

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

A look at the Dolphins’ four Day 3 picks through a statistical lens:

  • Fifth-round pick Andrew Van Ginkel’s 5.5 sacks in 2018 ranked first for Wisconsin.
  • In Wisconsin’s two bowl game victories against the University of Miami the past two seasons, Van Ginkel had two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
  • Van Ginkel’s career high in tackles (10) and sacks (2) both came in a 2018 game against Purdue.
  • As a redshirt freshman at the University of South Dakota, Van Ginkel led the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference with 1.7 tackles for loss per game when he finished with 18.5 TFLs and nine sacks.
  • Sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince was the only member of Ohio State’s 2015 class of recruits to play in every game the past four seasons.
  • Prince was considered the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland as a high school senior.
  • Seventh-round pick Chandler Cox had 11 rushing attempts during his career at Auburn, including a high of four against Clemson in 2016.
  • Cox had 26 receptions, including a career-high four against Washington in 2018.
  • One of Cox’s four career touchdowns was a 3-yard run to open the scoring in the 2017 Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma.
  • Seventh-round pick Myles Gaskin joined former Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne as the only players in FBS history with four 1,200-yard rushing seasons.
  • Gaskin rushed for 100 yards or more in exactly half (26) of his 52 career games.
  • Gaskin had five career games with three or more touchdowns, including highs of four against Washington State in 2017 and Southern Miss in 2015.
  • Gaskin shattered the previous school record for career rushing yards with 5,323 — 1,274 more than the total (4,049) put up by previous record-holder Chris Polk.
  • Gaskin also easily beat the school career record for touchdowns with 62, 24 more than the previous record of 38 by Bishop Sankey.

