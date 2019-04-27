Inside The Numbers: Day Three Draft Picks

A look at the Dolphins’ four Day 3 picks through a statistical lens:
- Fifth-round pick Andrew Van Ginkel’s 5.5 sacks in 2018 ranked first for Wisconsin.
- In Wisconsin’s two bowl game victories against the University of Miami the past two seasons, Van Ginkel had two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
- Van Ginkel’s career high in tackles (10) and sacks (2) both came in a 2018 game against Purdue.
- As a redshirt freshman at the University of South Dakota, Van Ginkel led the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference with 1.7 tackles for loss per game when he finished with 18.5 TFLs and nine sacks.
- Sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince was the only member of Ohio State’s 2015 class of recruits to play in every game the past four seasons.
- Prince was considered the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland as a high school senior.
- Seventh-round pick Chandler Cox had 11 rushing attempts during his career at Auburn, including a high of four against Clemson in 2016.
- Cox had 26 receptions, including a career-high four against Washington in 2018.
- One of Cox’s four career touchdowns was a 3-yard run to open the scoring in the 2017 Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma.
- Seventh-round pick Myles Gaskin joined former Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne as the only players in FBS history with four 1,200-yard rushing seasons.
- Gaskin rushed for 100 yards or more in exactly half (26) of his 52 career games.
- Gaskin had five career games with three or more touchdowns, including highs of four against Washington State in 2017 and Southern Miss in 2015.
- Gaskin shattered the previous school record for career rushing yards with 5,323 — 1,274 more than the total (4,049) put up by previous record-holder Chris Polk.
- Gaskin also easily beat the school career record for touchdowns with 62, 24 more than the previous record of 38 by Bishop Sankey.