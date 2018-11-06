Inside The Numbers: Dolphins 13, Jets 6

Looking back at the victory against the New York Jets through a statistical lens:
- The 13-6 victory, the second victory in franchise history by that score (Dec. 11, 1995 vs. Kansas City was the other), gave the Dolphins a 5-0 record this season in one-score games (eight points or less).
- The Dolphins are now 18-5 in one-score games since Adam Gase became head coach in 2016.
- The victory completed the Dolphins' 17th season sweep of the Jets, and the second in three years.
- The four interceptions by the Dolphins against the Jets was their highest total in a game since Nov. 13, 2016 when they also had four in a 31-24 victory against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium.
- The four takeaways were the most since Dec. 17, 2016 when they also had four (three INTs, one fumble recovery) in a 34-13 Saturday night victory against the New York Jets.
- Kiko Alonso had one of the four interceptions, giving him three interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery on the season. Those seven combined big plays are tied for most in the NFL with Washington Redskins safety D.J. Swearing, who has four interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
- Alonso also had seven combined INTs, FFs and FRs in 2016 when he had two interceptions, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
- The last Dolphins player before Alonso to have as many such big plays in one season was safety Reshad Jones, who did it in 2012 with four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
- The last Dolphins linebacker to have seven combined INT-FF-FR in one season was Zach Thomas as a rookie in 1996 (three interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries).
- Alonso's three interceptions are tied for most in the NFL among linebackers (along with the Jets' Darron Lee) and one shy of the Dolphins single-season record set by John Bramlett in 1967. Other Dolphins linebackers who had three picks in one season were Nick Buoniconti (1969), Tom Erlandson (1966), Larry Gordon (1978), Bob Matheson (1975), Earnest Rhone (1980, 1981), Doug Swift (1972), Zach Thomas (1996, 1998, 2003) and Ed Weisacosky (1969).
- Alonso now has 10 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2013, the second-highest total in the NFL in that span. The only linebacker with more is Carolina's Luke Kuechly, who has 14.
- One of the other interceptions against the Jets on Sunday, of course, was the pick-six by rookie linebacker Jerome Baker. It was the first interception return for a touchdown by a Dolphins rookie since 2009 (Vontae Davis vs. Buffalo) and the first by a Dolphins rookie linebacker since 1996 (Zach Thomas vs. Houston).
- It was the first pick-six by any Dolphins linebacker since that 2016 game against the Chargers when Kiko Alonso scored the game-winning touchdown on a 60-yard interception return.
- At 21 years and 319 days old, Baker became the third-youngest player in Dolphins history to score a touchdown, behind only Vontae Davis (2009) and Lamar Miller (2012).
- The interceptions by Baker and Alonso against the Jets marked the first time the Dolphins had two linebackers with picks since 1998 when Zach Thomas and Robert Jones each had two against the Oakland Raiders.
- Also on defense, Cameron Wake had two sacks, giving him 95 sacks for his NFL, which began in 2009. That is the highest total in the NFL during that span, topping the 92.5 by Denver's Von Miller.
- Wake's 95 sacks represents the second-highest total among undrafted players, behind only the 137.5 by Hall of Fame defensive tackle John Randle.
- Punter Matt Haack also played a big role in the victory, with seven punts inside the 20, which tied his own team record.
- Haack is the only NFL punter since 1991 with two games with seven punts inside the 20. Before Haack did it against Denver last season, no punter had seven or more punts inside the 20 since 2015 when Tennessee's Brett Kern did it against Houston.
- Jakeem Grant had 37 yards on punt returns, which allowed him to move past the Jets' Andre Roberts for first place in the NFL in combined kick return yardage. Grant has 680 yards on the season to 669 for Roberts, who had 17 yards on two punt returns Sunday but did not get to return a kickoff because Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders' four kickoffs all were touchbacks.
- Thanks to the defense and special teams, the Dolphins were able to defeat the Jets despite managing only 168 yards of offense. It was the third time in 10 years the Dolphins defeated the Jets despite failing to gain at least 175 yards. It also happened in 2009 (30-25) and 2010 (10-6).
- The one highlight on offense was Frank Gore passing Barry Sanders for sixth place on the NFL's all-time list for scrimmage yards. Gore now has 18,204 career yards from scrimmage. He is 252 yards behind LaDainian Tomlinson (18,456) for fifth place.
- Gore had 53 rushing yards against the Jets and needs 62 more to reach 500 for a 14th consecutive season. That would break the record he currently shares with Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.