Inside The Numbers: Examining Initial 53-Man Roster

Examining the Dolphins’ roster cuts via numbers:
- The Dolphins made 34 transactions to reach the 53-player limit Saturday after making two Friday.
- The 36 transactions involved 27 players waived, two players waived/injured or released with an injury settlement, three players released, and two players placed on the reserve/PUP list.
- The positions most hit in the cuts Saturday were the defensive line and secondary with seven players waived or released. The seven D-linemen were Cory Thomas, Tyrone Holmes, Jamiyus Pittman, Durval Queiroz Neto, Dewayne Hendrix, Joey Mbu and Tank Carradine; the second DBs were Tyler Patmon, Torry McTyer, Maurice Smith, Cornell Armstrong, Jalen Davis, Nik Needham and David Rivers.
- The Dolphins also waived or released five wide receivers and five offensive linemen.
- The initial 53-man roster includes two quarterbacks, six running backs, six wide receivers, four tight ends, 10 offensive linemen, seven defensive linemen, six linebackers, nine defensive backs, and three specialists.
- All six of the 2019 draft picks — first-round selection Christian Wilkins, third-round choice Michael Deiter, fourth-round choice Andrew Van Ginkel, sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince, and seventh-round selections Chandler Cox and Myles Gaskin made the initial 53-man roster.
- After no rookie free agents made the initial 53-man roster last year, seven UDFAs made the list this year: RB Patrick Laird, WR Preston Williams, TE Chris Myarick, G Shaq Calhoun, DE Jonathan Ledbetter, LB Terrill Hanks and DB Montre Hartage.
- The school most represented on the current 53-man roster is Ohio State with four players — Price, DL Adolphus Washington, and LBs Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan.
- None of the seven players signed from the defunct Alliance of American Football — G Michael Dunn, LB Jayrone Elliott, RB Kenneth Farrow, T Jaryd Jones-Smith, DE Tyrone Holmes, WR Reece Horn and DT Joey Mub — ended up making the initial 53-man roster.
- The 53-man roster currently includes 13 rookies, three first-year players, eight second-, eight third- and eight fourth-year players, four fifth-year players, three sixth-year players, two seventh-year players, one ninth-year player, one 10th-year player, and two 15th-year players — Ryan Fitzpatrick and John Denney.
- In terms of experience, 40 of the 53 players will be entering their fourth NFL season or less.
- The Dolphins’ current 53-man roster includes 27 players who were not on the active roster at the time of the 2017 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB Josh Rosen, RB Mark Walton, RB Myles Gaskin, FB Chandler Cox, RB Patrick Laird, WR Preston Williams, WR Allen Hurns, TE Nick O’Leary, TE Chris Myarick, G Shaq Calhoun, G Michael Deiter, C/G Chris Reed, T Isaiah Prince, G Evan Boehm, G Danny Isidora, DE Nate Orchard, DT Adolphus Washington, DT Christian Wilkins, DE Jonathan Ledbetter, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, LB Sam Eguavoen, LB Terrill Hanks, CB Eric Rowe, CB Chris Lammons, CB Jomal Wiltz, S Montre Hartage.
- As a final note, and because this was the INITIAL 53-man roster, a refresher that last year the Dolphins made five roster transactions on the day after the massive roster cuts, claiming two players off waivers, placed two players on injured reserve, and releasing one player.