Albert's Back: Wilson Returns To Action In New Orleans

They were the first snaps Wilson got in a game since Oct. 28 of last year when he was injured against the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium, and they were indeed a very big deal.

“It felt really good, just getting out there and competing against someone else besides our own teammates and just getting hit, just doing what I love again,” Wilson said. “I felt pretty good getting out there for the couple of plays I had.”

Wilson’s appearance in the final preseason game obviously is a great sign heading into the regular season, which opens a week from Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium.