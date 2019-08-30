AC In The AM: Starting Ryan Fitzpatrick Is The Smart Move

Said Flores about Rosen: “This is a young kid who works extremely hard and is talented. Playing quarterback in this league takes some time. I think he’ll get there.”

It just won’t be to open this season. That job now belongs to Fitzpatrick, a father of seven who will be starting for his eighth different NFL team. Think about that. Let it marinate for a moment. The man with the bushy beard out of Harvard will have started for 25 percent of the NFL. This is one player who knows what he’s getting into.

“I’m always confident in who I am and what I am as a player,” Fitzpatrick said.

The news of the starting quarterback came from Flores shortly after the Dolphins finished off a 3-1 preseason with a 16-13 victory over the Saints. Nice to win and learn at the same time.