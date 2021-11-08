Inside the Numbers: Texans vs. Dolphins - Week 9

We dive inside the numbers of our Week 9 game versus the Texans, presented by BDO.
The Dolphins defense did not allow a touchdown in yesterday's win, limiting Houston to just three field goals and nine points. It was the fewest points allowed by the Dolphins since Dec. 6, 2020 in a 19-7 win vs. Cincinnati and the fewest Houston has scored in the all-time series with Miami.
Emmanuel Ogbah became the second Dolphins player to have at least two sacks in a game this season, joining Brandon Jones, who had two at Las Vegas on Sept. 26, 2021. The 2.5 sacks are Ogbah's career-high and he surpassed 30 career sacks yesterday.
In addition to interceptions by Jevon Holland, Jerome Baker and Justin Coleman, the Dolphins also recovered a fumble forced by Eric Rowe that was pounced on by Brandon Jones.
Miami scored another first-quarter touchdown yesterday after Myles Gaskin received a direct snap and ran six yards for a touchdown with 4:37 left in the opening frame. It capped off a 12-play, 80-yard drive by the Dolphins that took 6:03 off the clock.
Myles Gaskin topped 1,000 career yards with his 34 yards yesterday. He now has 1,030 career rushing yards.
Jaylen Waddle led Miami with eight receptions and 83 receiving yards (10.4 avg.). His 56 receptions are fourth in Dolphins history among rookies despite still having eight games remaining.
Mike Gesicki was the team's second-leading receiver yesterday with 54 yards on four receptions (13.5 avg.), including two one-handed grabs. He surpassed 2,000 career receiving yards and now has 2,004 in his career.
Jacoby Brissett found WR Mack Hollins for a 5-yard touchdown pass on third-and-goal with 29 seconds left in the first half. It gave Miami a 17-6 lead. Hollins has four touchdown receptions in his career and this is the first time he's caught multiple touchdowns in the same season.
