Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver River Cracraft and safety Verone McKinley III for Sunday's game against New England.
Cracraft first signed with Miami on Feb. 17, 2022. He has played in 24 games with one start in his NFL career, making stops in Denver (2018-19) and San Francisco (2020-21). He's totaled seven career receptions for 85 yards (12.1 avg.). Cracraft also has experience on special teams with 17 career punt returns for 80 yards (4.7 avg.), three kickoff returns for 43 yards (14.3 avg.) and five special teams tackles (three solo). He originally entered the NFL on Oct. 18, 2017 when he was signed to Denver's practice squad. He played collegiately at Washington State.
McKinley first signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022. He was a three-year starter (2019-21) at Oregon and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Pac 12 honors as a junior in 2021. He started all 14 games that season, recording 77 tackles (44 solo), six interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble. In McKinley's collegiate career, he recorded 11 interceptions in 38 games.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|River Cracraft
|WR
|6-0
|198
|11/1/94
|4
|Washington St. '17
|Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
|FA, '22
|Verone McKinley
|S
|5-10
|195
|6/29/99
|R
|Oregon ’22
|Carrollton, Texas
|FA, ‘22