Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

Coleman was a seventh-round pick (231st overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He missed the 2021 season due to injury. Coleman was a four-year letterman (2017-20) and three-year starter at UMass, where he started 28 consecutive games at tackle to finish his collegiate career.

Cracraft first signed with Miami on Feb. 17, 2022 and was elevated last week, appearing in Miami's win vs. New England. He has played in 24 games with one start in his NFL career, making stops in Denver (2018-19) and San Francisco (2020-21). He's totaled seven career receptions for 85 yards (12.1 avg.). Cracraft also has experience on special teams with 17 career punt returns for 80 yards (4.7 avg.), three kickoff returns for 43 yards (14.3 avg.) and five special teams tackles (three solo). He originally entered the NFL on Oct. 18, 2017 when he was signed to Denver's practice squad. He played collegiately at Washington State.