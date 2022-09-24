Presented by

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

Sep 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Larnel Coleman and wide receiver River Cracraft for Sunday's game against Buffalo.

Coleman was a seventh-round pick (231st overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was active for last week's win at Baltimore but did not appear in the game. Coleman missed the 2021 season due to injury. He was a four-year letterman (2017-20) and three-year starter at UMass, where he started 28 consecutive games at tackle to finish his collegiate career.

Cracraft first signed with Miami on Feb. 17, 2022 and was elevated the past two weeks, appearing in both of Miami's wins. He caught his first career touchdown on a 2-yard pass last week at Baltimore. Cracraft has played in 26 games with one start in his NFL career, making stops in Denver (2018-19) and San Francisco (2020-21). He's totaled eight career receptions for 87 yards (10.9 avg.) and one score. Cracraft originally entered the NFL on Oct. 18, 2017 when he was signed to Denver's practice squad. He played collegiately at Washington State.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Larnel ColemanT6-63076/22/982Massachusetts ’21Malden, Mass.D7a, ‘21
River CracraftWR6-019811/1/944Washington St. '17Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.FA, '22

