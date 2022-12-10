Miami Dolphins elevate Swain

Swain signed to Miami's practice squad on Sept. 2, 2022. He entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (214th overall) by Seattle in the 2020 NFL Draft and played in 33 games with nine starts over the past two seasons (2020-21) with the Seahawks. Swain has totaled 38 career receptions for 502 yards (13.2 avg.) and five carries for 32 yards (6.4 avg.). He also returned 22 punts for 189 yards (8.6 avg.) and six kickoffs for 137 yards (22.8 avg.). Swain played collegiately at Florida.