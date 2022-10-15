Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated offensive lineman Brandon Shell and tackle Kion Smith for tomorrow's game vs. Minnesota.
Shell made his Dolphins debut last week at the N.Y. Jets as a standard elevation. He joined Miami's practice squad on Sept. 19, 2022 and has played in 71 career games with 61 starts over seven NFL seasons and spent four years (2016-19) with the N.Y. Jets and two (2020-21) with Seattle. Shell also started one playoff game in 2020. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (158th overall) by the Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Smith has spent the past two seasons on Miami's practice squad after he was signed on Sept. 2, 2021. He spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with Atlanta after originally signing with the Falcons as an undrafted college free agent on May 14, 2021. Smith was a three-year starter (2016-17, 2019) at Fayetteville State, where he earned first-team All-CIAA honors in 2019.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Brandon Shell
|OL
|6-5
|324
|2/6/92
|7
|South Carolina ’16
|Goose Creek, S.C.
|FA, ‘22
|Kion Smith
|T
|6-5
|311
|10/7/98
|1
|Fayetteville State ’21
|Lumberton, N.C.
|FA, ‘21