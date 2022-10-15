Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game

Shell made his Dolphins debut last week at the N.Y. Jets as a standard elevation. He joined Miami's practice squad on Sept. 19, 2022 and has played in 71 career games with 61 starts over seven NFL seasons and spent four years (2016-19) with the N.Y. Jets and two (2020-21) with Seattle. Shell also started one playoff game in 2020. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (158th overall) by the Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft.