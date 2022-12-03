Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game

Empey signed with Miami's practice squad on Sept. 1, 2022. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Dallas on May 13, 2022. Empey played collegiately at BYU where he was a four-year starter (2018-21) and started all 41 games he appeared in. He earned Freshman All-American honors in 2018.

Lamm joined the Dolphins on Nov. 28, 2022 and has played seven NFL seasons for three different franchises – Houston (2015-18), Cleveland (2019-20) and Tennessee (2021). He spent 2022 training camp with Detroit. Lamm has played in 86 career games with 28 starts. He's also played in seven postseason games with one start as his teams have made the playoffs in five of his seven NFL seasons. Lamm played collegiately at Appalachian State and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 8, 2015.