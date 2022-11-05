Presented by

Miami Dolphins make elevation for Sunday's game

Nov 05, 2022 at 01:15 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Kion Smith to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Smith has spent the past two seasons on Miami's practice squad after he was signed on Sept. 2, 2021. He was elevated for the Week 6 game vs. Minnesota and was active but did not appear in the contest. Smith spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with Atlanta after originally signing with the Falcons as an undrafted college free agent on May 14, 2021. He was a three-year starter (2016-17, 2019) at Fayetteville State, where he earned first-team All-CIAA honors in 2019.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Kion SmithT6-531110/7/981Fayetteville State ’21Lumberton, N.C.FA, ‘21

