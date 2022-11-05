Miami Dolphins make elevation for Sunday's game

Smith has spent the past two seasons on Miami's practice squad after he was signed on Sept. 2, 2021. He was elevated for the Week 6 game vs. Minnesota and was active but did not appear in the contest. Smith spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with Atlanta after originally signing with the Falcons as an undrafted college free agent on May 14, 2021. He was a three-year starter (2016-17, 2019) at Fayetteville State, where he earned first-team All-CIAA honors in 2019.