Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

Sep 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Brandon Shell to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Christopher Hinton from the practice squad.

Hinton originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent by the N.Y. Giants on May 16, 2022. He played collegiately at Michigan, where he was a three-year letterwinner (2019-21) and appeared in 32 games with 19 starts. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2021 after starting all 14 games and recording 33 tackles, 1.0 sack, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Shell has played in 70 career games with 61 starts over six NFL seasons. He spent four years (2016-19) with the N.Y. Jets and two (2020-21) with Seattle. Shell also started one playoff game in 2020. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (158th overall) by the Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Brandon ShellOL6-53242/6/927South Carolina ’16Goose Creek, S.C.FA, ‘22

