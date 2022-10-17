Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

White has spent the entire season on the Dolphins practice squad after he signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022. He was a two-year letterman (2020-21) at South Carolina. He also spent one year (2019) at Iowa Western Community College and two seasons (2017-18) at Florida State. As a senior in 2021, White played in 12 games with six starts, totaling 88 carries for 583 yards (6.6 avg.) and two touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 202 yards (10.6 avg.) and three touchdowns.