Presented by

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

Oct 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released running back ZaQuandre White from the practice squad.

White has spent the entire season on the Dolphins practice squad after he signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022. He was a two-year letterman (2020-21) at South Carolina. He also spent one year (2019) at Iowa Western Community College and two seasons (2017-18) at Florida State. As a senior in 2021, White played in 12 games with six starts, totaling 88 carries for 583 yards (6.6 avg.) and two touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 202 yards (10.6 avg.) and three touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated offensive lineman Brandon Shell and tackle Kion Smith for tomorrow's game vs. Minnesota.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive end Big Kat Bryant to the practice squad and placed linebacker Porter Gustin on the practice squad/injured list.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Tino Ellis and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman to the practice squad and released defensive end Big Kat Bryant and cornerback Chris Steele from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated safety Clayton Fejedelem off injured reserve and elevated offensive lineman Brandon Shell for Sunday's game. The team also placed tight end Cethan Carter on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins sign Sinnett to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver River Cracraft to the active roster and elevated tackle Larnel Coleman for tonight's game.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Larnel Coleman and wide receiver River Cracraft for Sunday's game against Buffalo.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Brandon Shell to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Christopher Hinton from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Larnel Coleman and wide receiver River Cracraft for Sunday's game against Baltimore.

news

Miami Dolphins place Jackson on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed offensive lineman Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver River Cracraft and safety Verone McKinley III for Sunday's game against New England.

Advertising