Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

Perine (name is pronounced la-MICHAEL PEE-rhyne) played the last two seasons (2020-21) for the N.Y. Jets, where he appeared in 14 games and totaled 72 carries for 263 yards (3.7 avg.) and two touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 63 yards (5.7 avg.) and returned two kickoffs for 22 yards (11.0 avg.). Perine spent part of the 2022 season on Philadelphia's practice squad. He originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick (120th overall) by the N.Y. Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft. Perine played collegiately at Florida.