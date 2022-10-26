Presented by

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

Oct 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Grant Hermanns to the practice squad.

Hermanns joins the Dolphins after spending the past two seasons on the N.Y. Jets' practice squad. He was elevated three times this season, appearing in two games. Hermanns originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Jets on May 2, 2021. He was a four-year starter (2017-20) at Purdue.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Grant HermannsOL6-73003/5/981Purdue ’21Albuquerque, N.M.FA, ‘22

