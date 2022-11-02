Presented by

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

Nov 02, 2022 at 04:05 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard to the practice squad.

Gaillard (pronounced GILL-yard) was a sixth-round draft pick (179th overall) by Arizona in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent the 2019 season on Arizona's active roster but did not appear in a game, and then played in 13 games with two starts for the Cardinals in 2020. Most recently, Gaillard spent most of the 2021 season on Cincinnati's practice squad and was with the Bengals during the 2022 training camp. He played collegiately at Georgia, where he was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2018.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Lamont GaillardOL6-33052/8/963Georgia ’19Fayetteville, N.C.FA, ‘22

