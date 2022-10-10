Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Tino Ellis and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman to the practice squad and released defensive end Big Kat Bryant and cornerback Chris Steele from the practice squad.

Bryant was signed to Miami's practice squad on Sept. 6, 2022. He originally entered the league as an undrafted college free agent with Dallas on May 13, 2022. Bryant finished his collegiate career at Central Florida, where he earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2021 and led the team with six sacks. Prior to that, he played at Auburn, where he was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2020.

Ellis spent most of training camp with Miami before he was waived/injured on Aug. 16, 2022. He also spent time on Miami's practice squad in 2020 and 2021. In the spring of 2022, Ellis played for the USFL's Michigan Panthers, appearing in nine games and recording 35 tackles (26 solo) and one interception. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on April 29, 2020 following a collegiate career at Maryland.

Steele was signed to Miami's practice squad on Sept. 6, 2022. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Pittsburgh on May 5, 2022. Steele played collegiately at USC, where he appeared in 29 games with 23 starts in three seasons (2019-21). He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a junior in 2021 and as a sophomore in 2020.