Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

Oct 13, 2022 at 04:26 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive end Big Kat Bryant to the practice squad and placed linebacker Porter Gustin on the practice squad/injured list.

Bryant had a stint on Miami's practice squad earlier this season. He originally entered the league as an undrafted college free agent with Dallas on May 13, 2022. Bryant finished his collegiate career at Central Florida, where he earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2021 and led the team with six sacks. Prior to that, he played at Auburn, where he was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2020.

Gustin has been on Miami's practice squad all season. He first signed with Miami on June 8, 2022. Gustin played three seasons (2019-21) in Cleveland, where he appeared in 26 games with four starts. He's totaled 47 career tackles (23 solo), 1.0 sack and two fumble recoveries. Gustin also appeared in two playoff games, recording one tackle, one interception and one pass defensed. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 10, 2019 after playing collegiately at USC.

Big Kat BryantDE6-42601/4/99RUCF ’22Cordele, Ga.FA, ‘22

Advertising